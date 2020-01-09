Mamata Banerjee Takes Out Protest March Against Citizenship Act In Bengal

Mamata Banerjeetook out the protest march from Madhyamgram

North 24 Parganas:

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took out a protest march towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) in Madhyamgram.

Earlier than taking the protest march Ms Banerjee mentioned that Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the coed wing of TMC will begin a sitting agitation at Rani Rashmoni Street in Kolkata from Friday towards the CAA and NRC.

The West Bengal chief minister has been a vocal opponent of the CAA and NRC. She has additionally mentioned that each CAA and NRC shall be not applied within the state.

For fairly a while, she has been organizing mega rallies towards the CAA and the NRC and has launched assaults on the BJP-led central authorities over these points.