Mamata Banerjee To Hold Rally Against Citizenship Amendment Act Today

CAA protests: Large protests have damaged out nationwide over the citizenship regulation.

New Delhi:

As anti-citizenship regulation protests throughout the nation confirmed no indicators of let up, “kolams” had been drawn exterior the houses of DMK President MK Stalin and his sister Rajya Sabha Member Kanimozhi and likewise exterior the residence of their late father M Karunanidhi together with the slogan, “No CAA-NRC”. In Tamil Nadu, ‘kolams’ are drawn exterior the Hindu houses early within the morning as an auspicious mark believed to deliver prosperity. The ‘kolam’ is drawn with rice flour in order that ants can devour it.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation will meet Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow right now to submit a memorandum over regulation and order within the state and in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act.

After a collection of seven rallies in opposition to CAA in Kolkata, West Bengal chief minister is taking her battle in opposition to the brand new regulation to the districts. She might be holding a protest March in Purulia city 250 km from Kolkata. Ms Banerjee reached Purulia final night after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi Purulia is especially key for the Trinamool as its efficiency within the Lok Sabha polls within the Purulia-Bankura-Jhargram Jangalmahal belt was disappointing for the occasion with BJP making inroads.

Listed here are the Reside updates on Citizenship Modification Act protests:

Amid the protests in opposition to the amended citizenship regulation within the nation, PM Modi appealed individuals to indicate their assist to Citizenship Modification Act. #IndiaSupportsCAA as a result of CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anybody’s citizenship away. Take a look at this hashtag in Your Voice part of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content material, graphics, movies & extra. Share & present your assist for CAA.. – narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 30, 2019

“Nitish Kumar Can Tell”: Prashant Kishor on JDU’s Citizenship regulation stand Janata Dal (United) vice-president and political strategist Prashant Kishor has stated it’s only Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who can inform below what circumstances they supported the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice in parliament earlier this month. JDU president Nitish Kumar is but to clear his stand on the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) situation, however his second-in command has expressed displeasure after his occasion supported its ally BJP on the invoice and bought it handed within the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Mr Kishor additionally met Nitish Kumar on the difficulty. Reviews have stated Mr Kishor even supplied to resign, however his resignation was rejected.

No one Must Show Hyperlink Between NPR, NRC: Prashant Kishor “Nobody needs to prove the link between NPA and NRC. The documents speak for themselves and they state that NPR is the first step for NRC. This is not a matter of an individual. It was stated by the President in his address. This entire NRC and NPR debate are linked to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill of 2003, during which, for the first time it was defined that after NPR, if the government wishes, they can do NRC,” Mr Kishor.