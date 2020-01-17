Mamata Banerjee Won’t Attend Bengal Governor’s Meeting: Official

The governor urged Mamata Banerjee to spare time on the earliest for a gathering on state points.

Kolkata:

Citing “preoccupations”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not going to attend an all-party assembly known as by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at present to debate points pertaining to 2 payments, a Raj Bhavan official stated.

The Chief Minister’s Workplace knowledgeable the Governor’s Secretariat that on account of preoccupations on Friday, it is not going to be attainable for Banerjee to attend the assembly, the Raj Bhavan stated in a press release on Thursday.

Mr Dhankhar has been engaged in a face-off with Banerjee and her social gathering, the Trinamool Congress, over a number of points since assuming cost because the governor of the state.

The assembly was known as by the governor to debate two payments handed by the Meeting, that are awaiting his assent.

The assertion stated that “on account of there being no inputs from the state government and the state Legislative Assembly in spite of repeated efforts” with regard to the pendency of ‘The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Invoice, 2019’ and ‘West Bengal State Fee for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Invoice, 2019’, the assembly had been convened by the governor.

“The Governor has urged the Chief Minister to give priority to this matter and spare time at the earliest for a meeting on these issues,” it stated.

Chief of the Opposition within the West Bengal Meeting Abdul Mannan, and Left Entrance Legislature Celebration chief Sujan Chakraborty have requested that the assembly be held on January 21, the assertion stated, including that it will likely be scheduled on that date.

The Raj Bhavan has additionally been knowledgeable that the Chief of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Rohit Sharma, is presently bedridden, it stated.