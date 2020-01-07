Mamta Kulkarni to Monica Bedi: Actresses with underworld connection

Mamta Kulkarni, Monica Bedi, Mandakini

From mentors, buddies, lovers to husbands; Bollywood actresses have typically been linked with underworld. Let’s check out actresses who had been concerned with the underworld indirectly or the opposite.

Mamta Kulkarni: Druglord Vijaygiri ‘Vicky’ Goswami was caught in 2014 in Kenya along with his spouse and Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni. It was stated that the duo was in a relationship within the 90s. Mamta Kulkarni had again and again rubbished the stories of being married to Vicky and stated that they had been working collectively to ascertain their joint enterprise of imported meals commodities.

Mandakini: Recognized for movies like – Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Aag aur Shola, Mandakini was linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim in the course of the late 90s and early 2000s. An image of the 2 posing collectively had sparked rumours and tales of their relationship had additionally began to drift round. In an interview, Mandakini had stated that she was by no means concerned with Dawood romantically and solely bought to fulfill him as soon as at an occasion. Mandakini later bought married and settled down with a physician.

Monica Bedi

Monica Bedi: Greatest recognized for her stint in Bigg Boss, Monica Bedi was arrested by Interpol in Portugal together with boyfriend Abu Salem, who was discovered responsible of conspiring to commit the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. Whereas Abu Salem was sentenced to life, Monica Bedi spent 4 years in jail. The duo had entered Portugal with solid paperwork and was extradited to India in November 2005. Abu claimed that he and Monica had gotten married however Monica denied it.

Anita Ayub: Small-time actress Anita Ayub was stated to be romantically linked to Dawood Ibrahim, who had even known as few administrators to take her of their films. Found by Dev Anand, Anita was seen in movies like Gangster and Pyaar Ka Tarana. She later give up Bollywood and moved to New York over visa points.

Sona: Gangster Haji Mastan tied the knot with actress Sona as he was head over heels in love with Madhubala and Sona resembled Madhubala. Sona’s function was performed by Kangana Ranaut in As soon as upon a time in Mumbai