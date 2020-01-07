Man, 18, pleads guilty to manslaughter of PC Andrew Harper but denies murder

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Printed: 05:07 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:18 EST, 7 January 2020

A young person has admitted killing PC Andrew Harper after the officer was dragged to his dying below a van as he investigated a housebreaking.

Henry Lengthy, 18, appeared on the Outdated Bailey this morning the place he denied homicide however entered a plea of responsible to the lesser cost of manslaughter.

The Thames Valley Police officer was referred to as to an £800,000 nation home in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, to research experiences of a quad bike theft.

The 28-year-old died from a number of accidents after being hit by a van, 4 weeks after his marriage ceremony.

Thames Valley Police officer Andrew Harper and his spouse, Lissie, celebrating their marriage ceremony day at Ardington Home in Oxfordshire

His spouse Lissie paid tribute to her husband because the ‘kindest, loveliest, most selfless particular person you’ll ever meet’.

PC Harper was the primary police officer to be killed on obligation since PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to dying throughout the Westminster terror assault in 2017.