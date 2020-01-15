Man, 21, arrested for Scarborough murder

A 21-year-old man has been charged in a lethal capturing that unfolded in Scarborough late final yr.
Toronto Police say officers responded to a capturing at a residence within the space of McCowan Rd. and Trudelle St., close to Eglinton Ave. E., within the early morning hours of Dec. 29 and located a person affected by deadly gunshot wounds.
Koshin Yusuf, 26, was pronounced useless on the scene changing into town’s 76th homicide sufferer of 2019.
The sufferer is remembered in a message posted on GoFundMe by his youthful brother as “a caring, selfless soul that leaves behind a broken hearted family.”
“Koshin was a man whose presence was a beacon of sincerity, generosity and kindness,” Ilwaad Yusuf writes, including his brother had an “infectious” smile.
Police say Yusuf was approached by two shooters outdoors a property who opened hearth after which fled the realm.
Officers executed “multiple” search warrants on Wednesday and arrested one suspect.
Oday Bazuhair, 21, of Toronto, is charged him with first-degree.
Police additionally seized a handgun.
Anybody with additional data is requested to name police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
