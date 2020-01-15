Man, 21, arrested for Scarborough murder

A 21-year-old man has been charged in a lethal capturing that unfolded in Scarborough late final yr.

Toronto Police say officers responded to a capturing at a residence within the space of McCowan Rd. and Trudelle St., close to Eglinton Ave. E., within the early morning hours of Dec. 29 and located a person affected by deadly gunshot wounds.

Koshin Yusuf, 26, was pronounced useless on the scene changing into town’s 76th homicide sufferer of 2019.

The sufferer is remembered in a message posted on GoFundMe by his youthful brother as “a caring, selfless soul that leaves behind a broken hearted family.”

“Koshin was a man whose presence was a beacon of sincerity, generosity and kindness,” Ilwaad Yusuf writes, including his brother had an “infectious” smile.

Police say Yusuf was approached by two shooters outdoors a property who opened hearth after which fled the realm.

Officers executed “multiple” search warrants on Wednesday and arrested one suspect.



A handgun was seized in reference to final month’s lethal capturing of Koshin Yusuf, 26, in the course of the execution of search warrants on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Toronto Police handout)

Oday Bazuhair, 21, of Toronto, is charged him with first-degree.

Police additionally seized a handgun.

Anybody with additional data is requested to name police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

