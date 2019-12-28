News

Man, 21, is arrested in east London home on suspicion of preparing act of terror 

December 28, 2019
  • The 21-year-old man was arrested at a residential tackle in east London immediately  
  • He was taken to a south London police station the place he now stays in custody 
  • Officers are additionally finishing up a search on the east London tackle after arrest

By James Wooden For Mailonline

A person has been arrested at a residential tackle in east London immediately on suspicion of getting ready an act of terrorism.    

The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the ‘fee, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism’ below Part 40 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was detained and brought to a south London police station the place he at the moment stays in police custody.

As a part of the investigation, officers are additionally finishing up a search on the east London tackle.

Enquiries proceed.

