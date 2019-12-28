Man, 22, who collapsed and died outside nightclub on Boxing Day night as murder probe continues

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

A 22-year-old man who collapsed and died outdoors a nightclub in Durham on Boxing Day has been named as Michael Lee.

Michael was handled by paramedics on Stockton Excessive Road, in Stockton, Durham, at round three.20am after an incident inside Goldies Bar.

He left the nightclub earlier than falling in poor health outdoors and collapsing, it has been alleged.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed they have been referred to as the bar at round three.14am after studies of an ‘unconscious affected person’ outdoors.

Michael was taken to the College Hospital of North Tees, Stockton-on-Tees the place he was pronounced lifeless.

Two males, aged 27 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of homicide and have now been launched beneath investigation pending additional inquiries.

Cleveland Police have mentioned specifically educated officers are persevering with to help the person’s household.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police mentioned: ‘Enquiries are persevering with and police are asking anybody who could have been in Goldie’s Bar at round 3am, who could have witnessed the incident or could have additional data, to contact them.’

Anybody with data is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or impartial charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line a www.crimestoppers-uk.org.