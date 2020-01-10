Man, 23, appears in court charged with murdering Omani student, 20

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

A 23-year-old man appeared in courtroom at present accused of murdering an Omani pupil who was stabbed to dying for his £120,000 Rolex watch close to Harrods.

Badir Rahim Alnazi was additionally charged with tried theft and possession of a blade after Mohamed Abdullah Al Araimi, 20, was killed final month.

Alnazi, of no mounted handle, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Courtroom at present over the assault close to the posh division retailer in London’s Knightsbridge.

He spoke solely to verify his title, handle and gave his nationality as Kuwaiti.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Araimi, 20, a King’s Faculty politics and economics pupil, was knifed to dying on December 5, 2019 as he made his means dwelling from a meal out with mates

Scotland Yard continues to be in search of a second suspect, pictured proper, sporting a inexperienced jacket and a cap in reference to Mr Al Araimi’s homicide final month

He was arrested on Wednesday after handing himself right into a police station. Police are nonetheless in search of a second suspect, who was sporting a inexperienced jacket and cap.

A reward of £20,000 was supplied by Scotland Yard on Tuesday for data resulting in the killers’ arrest and prosecution.

Police have said the worth of the Rolex was between £45,000 and £120,000.

Mr Al Araimi, who was stated to have lived within the UK for 3 years, was discovered unconscious after the assault at 11.55pm, and pronounced lifeless at zero.39am.

The sufferer’s household, stated to be shut Oman’s ruling dynasty, have spoken of their grief and his brother, Raid Al Araimi, stated: ‘As a household we’re all grieving on the lack of Mohammed. He solely went out for a meal with a pal and by no means got here dwelling.

‘If anybody is aware of who’s accountable, or believes they know, please do the precise factor and inform the police. We might not need one other household to undergo like we’re struggling.’

In a press release following his dying, his brother Salem Abdullah Al Araimi stated: ‘Our hearts are eternally damaged.’

And a pal of the sufferer stated final month: ‘It is a actually terrible, stunning crime to occur in the course of London in entrance of such a well-known division retailer.’

Earlier this week police launched CCTV footage of two males they needed to establish who have been seen strolling collectively in Knightsbridge early on December 6.

Mr Al Araimi had been out for a meal with a pal at a restaurant on Pavilion Highway, earlier than leaving and strolling alongside Basil Avenue, heading in the direction of Sloane Avenue.

A autopsy examination passed off at Westminster Mortuary on December 6 and gave the reason for dying as a stab wound.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, who’s main the investigation, stated the assault and theft was ‘actually stunning and very violent’.

Alnazi, of Barnet, is charged with homicide, tried theft and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody by Deputy District Choose Kevin Gladwell and can subsequent seem on the Outdated Bailey on Tuesday 14 January.