Man, 23, is charged with murdering Omani student outside Harrods 

Printed: 07:57 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:07 EST, 9 January 2020

Mohammed Abdullah Al Araimi was murdered exterior Harrods on December 5

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the homicide of an Omani pupil who was stabbed to loss of life exterior Harrods late final 12 months.

Mohamed Abdulllah Al Araimi, 20, was killed in an ‘extraordinarily violent’ theft close to the Knightsbridge division retailer on December 5.

Scotland Yard confirmed Badir Rahim Alnazi, 23, has been charged with homicide, tried theft and possession of a bladed article.

Alnazi is anticipated to look at Westminster Magistrates’ Court docket later as we speak.

He was arrested on Wednesday, January eight after handing himself in at a central London police station.

The sufferer, a King’s Faculty politics and economics pupil, was knifed to loss of life as he made his approach residence from a meal out with mates.

The Omani nationwide, who was dwelling in London, was pronounced useless within the early hours of Friday December 6.

In a press release following his loss of life, his brother Salem Abdullah Al Araimi stated: ‘Our hearts are eternally damaged’.

Scotland Yard remains to be looking for a second suspect in reference to the assault.

A reward of £20,00zero is being provided for info resulting in the killers’ arrest and prosecution.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, who’s main the investigation, stated: ‘The assault on Mohammed and his good friend was a deliberate theft that was actually stunning and intensely violent.

‘I’m satisfied that the general public can present names for these males featured within the CCTV photographs now we have launched as we speak.

Scotland Yard remains to be in search of a second suspect, pictured proper, sporting a inexperienced jacket and a cap in reference to Mr Al Araimi’s homicide

Badir Rahim Alnazi, 23, has been charged with the Omani pupil’s homicide following the assault close to Harrods in Knightsbridge on December 5, pictured

On the night time of his homicide, Mr Al Araimi leaves a restaurant with a good friend on Pavilion Street in Knightsbridge. He’s attacked on Basil avenue and collapses and dies at Hans Crescent

‘My crew have secured lots of of hours of CCTV footage. The suspects concerned within the assault travelled on foot from the Edgware Street / Marble Arch space of London to Knightsbridge previous to finishing up the assault.

‘This location is subsequently probably very vital, with the individuals we’re looking for to establish having a connection to this space.

‘There’s a substantial reward being provided on this case and I ask that anybody who is aware of the identification of the 2 males makes contact with my crew. All calls shall be handled within the strictest confidence.’

Mr Al Araimi was pronounced useless on the scene lower than an hour after the assault. His good friend, 20, who was additionally stabbed was handled in hospital and has since been discharged.

Anybody with info can name police on 020 8358 0300 or 101 quoting the reference CAD three/6Dec, or to stay nameless contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or on-line.