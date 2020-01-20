Man, 23, is dragged from his bed, doused in petrol and set alight in Cork

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

A person is in essential situation with ‘life-changing’ accidents after being dragged from his mattress and set alight in Eire in a single day.

Three males armed with machetes and iron bars are thought to have damaged into the sufferer’s home within the metropolis of Mayfield, close to Cork, round 4am Monday.

Police say they dragged the 23-year-old from his mattress, beat him severely, doused him in petrol after which set him alight.

The assault comes amid a wave of gang violence in Eire that noticed teenager Keane Mulready-Woods killed and dismembered close to Dublin every week in the past.

The lads then fled the scene in two automobiles because the sufferer’s panicked household doused the flames and known as an ambulance, Cork Beo stories.

The sufferer was given emergency therapy and rushed to hospital, the place he stays in essential situation.

In the meantime police managed to trace two automobile fleeing the scene however misplaced them on icy roads.

It comes after a 30-year-old man was attacked with a hammer and a baseball bat in Mayfield on Friday night time.

The sufferer suffered a fractured cranium and bleeding on the mind. Police are investigating each assaults, however haven’t linked them.

The assault (location pictured) comes amid a wave of gang violence in Eire that noticed 17-year-old Keane Mulread-Woods murdered in a gang feud on the opposite facet of the nation

In the meantime officers on the opposite facet of Eire are coping with a surge in gang violence centered round north Dublin and the city of Drogheda.

Three folks have been killed – together with 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods who was dismembered within the city every week in the past – as a part of an ongoing gang warfare.

A number of extra native gang figures have been badly wounded in a sequence of botched assassination makes an attempt, that has additionally seen homes petrol bombed and folks kidnapped and stabbed.

Police are stated to have issued a warrant for a 24-year-old native who is assumed to have been concerned within the homicide of Mulready-Woods.

Suspicion has additionally fallen on a ‘psychopathic’ 35-year-old north Dublin hitman amid rumours he needed Mulready-Woods lifeless in a row over flip flops.