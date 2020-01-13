Man, 25, charged after cache of weapons seized

An arrest has been made after a cache of weapons and ammunition was seized in midtown Toronto final month.

On Dec. 21, Toronto Police started an investigation right into a white 1992 Cadillac DevIlle within the space of Yonge St. and Eglinton Ave. the place officers recovered 4 firearms and ammunition which might be believed to be linked to different offences.

Police seized a brown and silver sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a black SKS Arc Angel semi-automatic rifle, a black CZ 70 7.65 semi-automatic handgun, a black semi-automatic handgun, and diverse ammunition.

On Jan. 7, police made an arrest on this investigation, and a 25-year-old man has been charged with 22 firearm and ammunition offences in addition to breaching a bail situation.

David Leonard Abraham, of Toronto, is going through costs of possessing restricted firearms with out a certificates; possessing firearms obtained by crime; use, deal with and retailer firearms carelessly; having brass knuckles; and fail to adjust to recognizance.