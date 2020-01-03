Man, 26, has a ‘third testicle’ growth removed by Dr. Pimple Popper

A person who had a ‘third testicle’ hanging between his legs has lastly gotten his confidence again after having Dr. Pimple Popper take away the three-pound fatty lump that has been plaguing him for a 12 months.

Ravon, 26, from Clarksville, Tennessee, met with the well-known dermatologist, whose actual title is Sandra Lee, on Thursday night time’s episode of her TLC actuality collection, and even she was a bit shocked by the weird progress.

‘My preliminary response with Ravon is, wow,’ Dr. Lee informed the digital camera. When any individual tells me that they’ve a progress on their leg, this isn’t what I am anticipating. It actually took me aback initially. I believed I used to be trying on the incorrect factor. He undoubtedly has one thing right here that’s distinctive.’

The daddy of 1 was desperate to do away with the lump, which had zapped his self-confidence and negatively affected the whole lot his sexual relationship along with his girlfriend to how he went to the toilet.

‘It is like a 3rd testicle, and it is simply there hanging,’ Ravon mentioned. ‘It began a few 12 months in the past and it was concerning the dimension of a bouncy ball that you just get out of a type of machines.

‘After I first seen it I did not consider it as something large — I simply thought it was an ingrown hair,’ he admitted. ‘Then over the course of about six months to now, it is obtained to the dimensions of a tennis ball.’

Not solely was the expansion unpleasant, nevertheless it precipitated him ache and rubbed in opposition to his leg.

‘It’s going to get irritated and as soon as it will get irritated a rash will pop up on it and it will begin getting sore after which a whitehead or pimple will pop up on the bump,’ he mentioned.

Ravon then used a chair to reveal how the massive ball of fats made it troublesome for him to sit down on the bathroom.

‘After I go to make use of the toilet I’ve to raise up my leg. I can not actually sit on it,’ he defined. ‘After I sit down it immediately drops into the bathroom.

‘I am not saying it hits the water or something like that, nevertheless it’s hanging there,’ he added. ‘So you’ve got already obtained two genitals there, simply think about one other massive mass hanging off your leg. It is simply nasty.’

Ravon additionally famous that he was solely bodily intimate along with his girlfriend, Brittney, two or 3 times a month as a result of having the lump between his legs made him ‘so self-conscious.’

‘I can not stay my life how I need to stay my life. If I may get this eliminated, it will be the most effective factor on the earth,’ he informed the digital camera.

Though he was determined to do away with the lump, he admitted that he was embarrassed to indicate it to Dr. Lee due to its unlucky location.

To be able to present her the expansion, he needed to rise up and put his proper leg on a chair, prompting Dr. Lee to ask, ‘What the heck are you doing?’

When he pulled out the lump for her to look at, she could not assist however be bowled over.

‘Are you positive that is not likely a part of your physique?’ she requested. ‘Does this act like a testicle? Does it shrink when it will get chilly or get blue or something like that?’

Ravon assured Dr. Lee that it was its personal separate entity, and he or she requested if she may contact it.

‘That factor is fairly darn wobbly, huh?’ she mentioned.

In her testimonial, Dr. Lee admitted she was shocked to see a lump that giant in that specific space of the physique.

‘It is extra uncommon to see a progress of this dimension on this space as a result of I’d assume that most individuals will not let it develop to this dimension as a result of it does have an effect on your means to stay your life usually,’ she defined.

Dr. Lee informed Ravon the nice factor is that the lump was hanging off by a ‘little stalk,’ which might probably make it simpler to take away.

The dermatologist informed the digital camera that Ravon’s develop was a ‘little completely different’ than the typical lipoma, which is a benign, fatty lump that grows underneath the pores and skin.

‘It seems to be like Ravon’s bump began as a big pores and skin tag that’s stuffed with fats,’ she mentioned.

For Dr. Lee, essentially the most difficult factor was getting her affected person into a cushty place the place she may have full entry to the expansion — with out exposing his extra intimate areas.

After attempting out just a few completely different positions, she put a pillow underneath his bottom to prop him up so she may minimize off the lump.

Dr. Lee began the process by injecting numbing fluid into the expansion earlier than slicing into it, and Ravon was admittedly nervous to have a scalpel close to his nether areas.

‘Having a pointy object close to my genital space — that is form of nerve-wracking,’ he informed the digital camera. ‘It is like a horror film, what if I jerk or one thing and cuts someplace else that it is not presupposed to.’

When Dr. Lee was slicing away on the progress, she defined that it was a lipoma, which is a comparatively innocent lump attributable to an overgrowth of fats cells.

They will type wherever on the physique, however they’re commonest on the neck, shoulders, stomach, and again.

‘Lipomas often happen within the subcutaneous house, which is the fats house of our physique,’ she defined. ‘However there could be fats extra superficially on a few of us so the pores and skin pooches out and accommodates it and now you possibly can have a pedunculated progress.’

WHAT IS A LIPOMA? Lipomas are non-cancerous lumps attributable to an overgrowth of fats cells. They will type wherever on the physique, however they’re commonest on the neck, shoulders, stomach, and again. They’re often just below the pores and skin, formed like a dome and delicate to the touch. They happen in about one in each 1,000 individuals within the US and about one in 100 individuals within the UK. Medical doctors are not sure of what causes lipomas, however imagine it could be as a result of an inherited defective gene or bodily trauma Most don’t trigger any ache except they’re deep within the physique and press on nerves or organs. If a lipoma impacts the bowels, it could trigger constipation and nausea. Most lipomas don’t want eradicating, however surgical procedure could also be obligatory if the expansion is massive, inflicting signs or unpleasant. Supply: Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Lee used scissors to chop the fatty tissue away earlier than utterly eradicating the expansion and stitching it closed.

‘I used to be in a position to efficiently take away Ravon’s progress and I used to be in a position to sew it up correctly,’ she mentioned. ‘It is a very high-tension space.

‘If he had been to squat down and the realm was too tight, he may break up the sutures,’ she famous. ‘However I do assume I eliminated the minimal quantity of tissue wanted to essentially assist stop stretching of the scar.’

On the finish of the process, Dr. Lee gave Ravon the expansion to carry in his hand.

‘As I used to be holding it in my hand it weighed about three to 4 kilos,’ he mentioned. ‘However now that little small lump looks like hundreds and hundreds of kilos has been lifted off of me.

‘It is a reduction,’ he added. ‘I can not wait to indicate my woman. I do know she’s going to be tremendous completely satisfied that it is gone and we are able to stay our life how we need to now.

‘Strolling and working — all of the actions I could not do earlier than — it will be nice.’