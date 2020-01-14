Man, 26, Shot At During Citizenship Act Protests Dies In Firozabad

Violent protests towards Citizenship Act had taken place in Firozabad. (File)

Firozabad (UP):

A 26 year-old man who suffered gunshot injures through the Citizenship Act protests on December 20 has died, taking the variety of these killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district to seven.

The daily-wage employee, Mohammad Abrar, was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Jan 10 the place he was present process remedy.

He died on Sunday, SP Metropolis Prabal Pratap Singh mentioned.

Mohammad Abrar was a resident of Masrurganj locality underneath Rasoolpur police station space, the police official mentioned, including that the reason for dying will likely be identified after the put up mortem examination report.

Violent protests towards Citizenship Act had began from the Dakshin police station space in Firozabad after Friday prayers.

Throughout the protest at Naini crossing underneath Rasoolpur police station space,

Mr Abrar suffered bullet accidents.

His household mentioned that he was returning after work as a every day wager when he was shot.