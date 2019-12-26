Man, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Brighton city centre

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Revealed: 16:20 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 16:21 EST, 26 December 2019

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after a stabbing in Brighton metropolis centre on Boxing Day.

Sussex Police arrived on the scene inside minutes of the incident being reported in Western Street, near the junction with Spring Road.

The suspect had run off previous to officers’ arrival, however was situated and detained, a short while later. A small knife was additionally recovered.

The alleged sufferer, a 45-year-old man, was rushed to Royal Sussex County Hospital, and is in a important situation.

A 28-year-old, of no mounted handle, was arrested on suspicion of tried homicide and stays in police custody at this stage.

A 38-year-old man from Hove was additionally taken to the identical hospital, the place he stays in a secure situation.

Chief Inspector Rachel Swinney stated: ‘This seems to be an remoted incident, and I might wish to reassure the general public that we’re not searching for anybody else in reference to the incident.

‘We’ve elevated our excessive visibility patrols within the space, and our investigation is ongoing as we work to determine the complete circumstances.

‘If you happen to noticed what occurred, please report it on-line or name 101, quoting Operation Claygate.’