Man, 29, is arrested over knife murder of ‘Britain’s worst paedophile’ Richard Huckle

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

Printed: 11:06 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:09 EST, 13 January 2020

On Monday Humberside police mentioned officers had arrested a 29-year-old man in reference to the demise of Richard Huckle (pictured)

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering certainly one of Britain’s worst paedophiles.

Richard Huckle died at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire on October 13 final yr, reportedly fatally stabbed in his cell with a makeshift blade.

On Monday Humberside police mentioned officers had arrested a 29-year-old man and had handed a file to prosecutors for consideration.

Police wouldn’t remark as as to if the person arrested was a fellow prisoner.

They issued a brief assertion that mentioned: ‘A 29-year-old man has been arrested in reference to the demise of a person at HMP Full Sutton on October 13 2019.

‘A file has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and we’re awaiting their determination relating to fees.’

Huckle was given 22 life sentences on the Previous Bailey in 2016 for an unprecedented variety of offences in opposition to youngsters aged between six months and 12 years.

Richard Huckle died at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire (pictured) on October 13 final yr, reportedly fatally stabbed in his cell with a makeshift blade

The freelance photographer, from Ashford in Kent, awarded himself ‘Pedopoints’ for various acts of abuse in opposition to 191 children, and offered photographs of his depravity on the darkish internet.

In on-line posts, Huckle bragged that it was simpler to focus on impoverished youngsters in Malaysia, than these from rich Western backgrounds.

He was arrested when he was stopped at Gatwick Airport en path to spend Christmas along with his household in 2014, after Australian authorities tipped off the UK’s Nationwide Crime Company.

Richard Huckle from Ashford, Kent, (pictured) was given 22 life sentences on the Previous Bailey in 2016 for an unprecedented variety of offences in opposition to youngsters aged between six months and 12 years

On the time of his arrest, he was writing a information to show fellow paedophiles the way to abuse youngsters and keep away from detection.

Officers seized his encrypted laptop computer and managed to uncover greater than 20,000 indecent footage and movies though there have been different recordsdata they have been unable to crack.