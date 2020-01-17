News

Man, 31, wanted for violent offences

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

Toronto police — of their newest Fugitive Friday submit — are searching for a violent offender who they are saying shouldn’t be approached.

Jose Lopezvalencis, 31, of Toronto, is needed on a warrant for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering demise threats and forcible confinement.

He’s described as 5-foot-11, 240 kilos, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with info relating to his whereabouts is requested to name police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

