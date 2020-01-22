Man, 32, is charged with four counts of attempted murder after boy, 10, was stabbed in the neck

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Printed: 14:17 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:43 EST, 22 January 2020

A 32-year-old man has been charged with 4 counts of tried homicide after a 10-year-old boy was stabbed within the neck, a five-year-old was run over, and two adults had been assaulted in Leicester.

Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, of Belgrave, Leicester, appeared on the metropolis’s magistrates’ courtroom this morning.

Flanked by two safety guards, wearing a gray sweatshirt and joggers, the 32-year-old spoke solely to verify his identify and age to chairman of the bench Gillian Russen.

The fees relate to a 10-year-old boy who was attacked in Belper Avenue, Belgrave, on Saturday.

A ten-year-old boy was stabbed on Belper Avenue, Leicester. Pictured: Police on the scene

And a street site visitors collision on Thursday, January 2, during which a five-year-old baby was struck by a automobile in Exploration Drive, off Abbey Lane, Leicester.

Two additional tried homicide fees relate to a lady in her 30s who was assaulted in Doncaster Highway, Belgrave, on Tuesday, January 14.

And a person in his 70s who was assaulted in Dean Highway, additionally in Belgrave, on Thursday, January 16.

Racitalal can also be charged with three counts of possession of a knife blade/sharp, pointed article in a public place regarding the assaults in Belper Avenue, Doncaster Highway and Dean Highway.

No pleas had been entered and an utility for bail made by defence solicitor Rajesh Sood was refused.

Racitalal was remanded in custody to seem at Leicester Crown Court docket subsequent month.