Man, 33, is charged with punching Gary McAllister in the face

Gary McAllister (pictured on the Ibrox stadium) was attacked on an evening out in Leeds, West Yorkshire

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attacking former Scotland captain and Rangers assistant supervisor Gary McAllister.

Damien Swan, from Leeds in West Yorkshire, will seem earlier than magistrates on Wednesday accused of assaulting McAllister within the metropolis in March final yr.

The previous midfielder was handled in hospital after he was allegedly punched within the face exterior a bar at round 4am on March 24.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman stated: ‘A person is because of seem in court docket this week charged over an assault in Leeds metropolis centre in March final yr.

‘Damien Swan, aged 33, of Greenmount Terrace, Beeston, was charged by postal requisition with assault occasioning precise bodily hurt in relation to the incident in Name Lane within the early hours of Sunday, March 24, the place a person in his 50s was assaulted. He is because of seem at Leeds Magistrates’ Court docket on Wednesday.’

McAllister, who’s presently Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers, had been out for a meal together with his spouse in Leeds metropolis centre on March 24 once they had been attacked whereas ready for a taxi at 4am. The 55-year-old required hospital remedy after the assault.

Pictured: The road during which McAllister was ready for a taxi when he was attacked in Leeds, West Yorkshire

In a Fb publish on the time, former Leeds participant Dominic Matteo stated the assault left McAllister with out three tooth and needing cosmetic surgery and stitches.

McAllister received 57 caps for Scotland and captained the crew on the Euro 96 finals, famously lacking a vital penalty in opposition to England within the group stage.

He performed for Leeds from 1990 to 1996, throughout which era they grew to become champions of the previous First Division in 1992, beating Manchester United to the title.

He additionally captained the crew for 2 seasons earlier than transferring to Coventry Metropolis after which to Liverpool in 2000 aged 35.

The previous midfielder joined the administration crew at Coventry in 2002, and took up his position at Rangers final yr.