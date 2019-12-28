Man, 34, charged after 12-hour police standoff in Richmond Hill

A 34-year-old man faces a slew of expenses after an intense and prolonged standoff with cops in a Richmond Hill neighbourhood.

York Regional Police say the accused lastly surrendered after 10 p.m. Friday — almost 12 hours after he allegedly opened fireplace on an officer throughout a visitors cease — and was charged with tried homicide, assault, harmful driving and quite a few weapons offences.



York Regional Police tactical officers at an armed standoff on Elmwood Ave., close to Main Mackenzie Dr. and Bayview Ave. in Richmond Hill, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Ernest Doroszuk/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

Anoshirvan Shirizadeh, of Richmond Hill, stays in custody and scheduled to seem in Newmarket court docket on Thursday.

Police say the incident started round 10:30 a.m. Friday when an officer pulled a car over close to Bayview Ave. and Main MacKenzie Dr.



A supply truck with a shattered window sits in a Richmond Hill gasoline station following a police-involved taking pictures at Main Mackenzie Dr. and Bayview Ave. in Richmond Hill on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Ernest Doroszuk/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

The motive force of the car stopped however then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot on the officer, prompting the officer to return fireplace.

The gunman then took off to a residence on close by Elmwood Ave.

Closely armed tactical officers surrounded the home and waited patiently till the person lastly gave himself up.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Particular Investigations Unit, introduced Friday afternoon it was probing the police-involved taking pictures after a person was “possibly struck” in the course of the alternate of gunfire.