Man, 36, was shot dead on Christmas Eve in front of his young family

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:53 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:05 EST, 26 December 2019

A father shot useless on Christmas Eve simply yards from his £1.5million house was tragically killed in entrance of his spouse and younger youngster, Scotland Yard has revealed.

The unnamed sufferer, 36, was peppered with a twig of bullets on his return from a night out together with his household at round 9pm on Tuesday.

Because the gunman fled the scene of the slaughter on Battersea Church Highway, south London, emergency companies have been scrambled.

However, regardless of their efforts and people of a well being employee neighbour to save lots of the daddy, he was pronounced useless.

No arrests have been made, nonetheless Metropolitan Police detectives have launched their 146th homicide probe of the 12 months – the worst on report for 11 years.

DCI Jamie Stevenson, of the Specialist Crime Command,mentioned: ‘Our investigation is within the very early phases and we’re nonetheless working to determine what the motive could possibly be that has led to a person dropping his life in such a horrific means, on Christmas Eve, in entrance of his household.

‘They’ve been devastated by this horrible occasion and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘We all know that the sufferer was returning house together with his spouse and younger youngster following a night out, when he was shot simply yards from his house.’

Julian Stratton, 51, was at his mother and father’ house simply metres from the scene and when he mentioned he heard the deafening gunfire.

He mentioned: ‘Then there have been 5 gunshots. 4 back-to-back, “bang, bang, bang, bang”, then a pause earlier than the ultimate shot.’

‘The photographs have been heard by many neighbours, however being Christmas Eve, most individuals thought they have been fireworks, at first.’

Police and ambulance have been scrambled to the scene in south west London round 15 minutes after panicked residents heard ‘extremely loud’ bangs

He added: ‘My neighbour’s companion is a well being employee. He went to assist the person, who was mendacity on his driveway, earlier than the police and ambulances arrived.

‘It’s thought that one spherical entered the sufferer’s neck, however the place the opposite 4 ended up are unknown.

‘We expect the person is Japanese European however do not know precisely the place he’s from.

‘My mother and father have lived right here for greater than a decade. They’re shocked this has occurred.’

A automotive was pictured being taken away from the crime scene.

Police have moved to reassure Battersea residents that there isn’t a fast threat from the gunman.

As a lot of the world celebrates Christmas and appears forward to 2020, Londoners will replicate on a massacre 12 months of horrific stabbings and gun violence.