Man, 39, will appear in court charged with murdering 35-year-old

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Printed: 19:21 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:21 EST, 27 December 2019

Ebrima Cham, often called Brim, was attacked whereas staying at a pal’s flat in Hounslow

A person has been charged with the homicide of a 35-year-old who police stated was stabbed to loss of life as he slept.

Ebrima Cham, often called Brim, was attacked whereas staying at a pal’s flat in Hounslow, West London, on December 19.

Scotland Yard stated Simon Emmons, 39, of no mounted abode, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with homicide and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is because of seem at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Courtroom at present.

In an earlier assertion, Mr Cham’s household stated they ‘really feel numb with ache’ and had ‘so many questions, not least ‘why?”

They stated the household’s Christmas celebrations had ‘morphed into our time of mourning the lack of our Brim for evermore’.

He was attacked whereas staying at a pal’s flat in Hounslow, West London, on December 19

Charlotte Huggins, 32, Jan-01, Camberwell

Tudor Simionov, 33, Jan-01, Mayfair

Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, Jan-04, Rainham

Sarah Ashraf, 35, Jan-06, Isle of Canine

Jayden Moody, 14, Jan-07, Waltham Forest

Asma Begum, 31, Jan-11, Canning City

Kamil Malysz, 34, Jan-27, Acton

Nedim Bilgin, 17, Jan-29, Islington

Carl Thorpe, 46, Feb-04, Highgate

Lejean Richards, 19, Feb-05, Battersea

Dennis Anderson, 39, Feb-10, East Dulwich

Vibrant Akinlele, 22, Feb-18, Camden

Brian Wieland, 69, Feb-19, Chingford

Glendon Spence, 23, Feb-21, Brixton

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, Feb-22, Wooden Inexperienced

David Lopez-Fernandez, 38, Feb-25, Tower Hamlets

Che Morrison, 20, Feb-26, Ilford

Jodie Chesney, 17, Mar-01, Harold Hill

Elize Linda Stevens, 50, Mar-02, Hendon

Jolia Bogdan, three months, Mar-02, Croydon

Mohamed Elmi, 37, Mar-03, Soho

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, Mar-06, Kew

David Martinez, 26, Mar-06, Leyton

Antoinette Donnegan, 52, Mar-07, Battersea

Ayub Hassan, 17, Mar-07, West Kensington

Florin Pitic, 20, Mar-10, Brent

Nathaniel Armstrong, 29, Mar-16, Fulham

Abdirashid Mohamoud, 17, Mar-22, Isleworth

Ravi Katharkamar, 54, Mar-24, Pinner

Ramane Richard Wiggan, 25, Mar-27, West Norwood

Zahir Visiter, 25, Mar-28, Regents Park

Gavin Garraway, 40, Mar-29, Clapham

Calvin Bungisa, 22, Apr-01, Kentish City

Hubert Corridor, 60, Apr-02, Walthamstow

Annabelle Lancaster, 22, Apr-07, Enfield

Noore Bashir Salad, 22, Apr-08, Manor Park

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan, 27, Apr-16, Wembley

Steven Brown, 47, Apr-17, Stoke Newington

Meshach Williams, 21, Apr-23, Harlesden

Mihrican Mustafa, 38, Apr-26, Canning City

Henriett Szucs, 34, Apr-26, Canning City

Amy Parsons, 35, Apr-26, Whitechapel

Joshua White, 29, Apr-26, Hackney

Tashaun Aird, 15, Could-01, Hackney

Constantin Sin, 51, Could-05, Leytonstone

McCaulay Urugbezi-Edwards, 18, Could-05, Southwark

Barrington Davis, 54, Could-16, Lewisham

Vladimir Koudriavtsev, 69, Could-23, Kensington

Tatiana Koudriavtsev, 68, Could-23, Kensington

Iderval da Silva, 46, Could-25, Battersea

Alimal Islam, 23, Could-26, Tower Hamlets

Ismaila Ceesay, 33, Could-28, Forest Gate

Steven Kennedy, 61, Could-30, Plaistow

Graham Howe, 53, Could-30, Harrow

Baris Kucuk, 33, Jun-01, Haringey

Adrian Murphy, 43, Jun-04, Battersea

Cheyon Evans, 18, Jun-14, Wandsworth

Eniola Aluko, 19, Jun-14, Plumstead

Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, 34, Jun-15, Tower Hamlets

Giedrius Juskauskas, 42, Jun-16, Stratford

Stepan Suslyk, 40, Jun-16, Notting Hill

David Bello-Monerville, 38, Jun-18, Barnet

Ionut Manea, 63, Jun-18, Ilford

Edward Simpson, 25, Jun-21, Feltham

Yusuf Mohamed, 18, Jun-26, Shepherds Bush

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, Jun-29, Croydon

Riley Fauvrelle, 5 days, Jun-29, Croydon

Ian Taylor, 54, Jun-29, Lambeth

Fuad Habib, 28, Jun-29, Newham

Gary Blagrove, 44, Jun-29, Fulham

Amara Toure, 18, Jun-30, Southwark

Tesfa Campbell, 40, Jul-03, Wandsworth

Craig Walters (Craig Small), 32, Jul-05, Wembley

Amanda Gretton, 57, Jul-05, Blackheath

Grineo Daka, 27, Jul-07, Leyton

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio, 26, Jul-08, Wembley

Leo Marcus, 22, Jul-10, Kidbrooke

Boluwatife Oyewunmi, 22, Jul-11, Enfield

Kye Manning, 19, Jul-11, Croydon

Akbar Arezo, 64, Jul-12, Whitton

Layla Arezo, 74, Jul-12, Whitton

Aron Kato, 28, Jul-17, Ilford

Diane Dyer, 61, Jul-18, Beckenham

Abdullahi Hassan, 20, Jul-25, South Hampstead

Robert Komuro, 41, Jul-23, Hillingdon

Liam Dent, 25, Jul-26, Chessington

Alciveadis Mauredis, 60, Jul-31, Islington

Dorothy Woolmer, 89, Aug-03, Tottenham

Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, Aug-05, Hounslow

Alex Smith, 16, Aug-12, Camden

Solomon Small, 18, Aug-15, Lambeth

Amrou Greenidge, 18, Aug-20, Fulham

Allan Isichei, 69, Aug-24, Southall

Santino Angelo Dymiter, 18, Aug-26, Newham

Lee Casey, 39, Aug-29, Brixton

Unnamed youngster, 15 months, Aug-27, Putney

Laura Rakstelyte, 31, Aug-29, Ilford

Perry Jordan-Brammer, 15, Aug-30, Tottenham

Sandra Samuels, 45, Aug-31, Hackney

Norman Bertran-Tavarez, 24, Sep-01, Southwark

Michael Irving, 15, Sep-03, Stratford

Unnamed man, 20s, Sep-08, Lewisham

Sahkira Mercedes Gwendolin Loseke, 20s, Sep-08, Chalk Farm

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela, 24, Sep-09, Kentish City

Josiph Beker (Youssef al-Bayjani), 17, Sep-10, Edgware Highway

Unnamed woman, eight weeks, Sep-12, SE16

Assad Abdullah Yarow, 25, Sep-12, Camden

Omar Smith, 34, Sep-13, Lewisham

Unnamed woman, 16 months, Sep-13, Plaistow

Julio Gomes, 29, Sep-14, Edmonton

Mark McCann-Barrett, 33, Sep-17, Walthamstow

Serafima Meshaka, 58, Sep-18, Ealing

Sufi Osman, 22, Sep-23, Southall

Tashan Daniel, 20, Sep-24, Hillingdon

Osvaldo Carvalho, 22, Sep-24, Ealing

Arlene Williams, 46, Sep-28, Enfield

Baptista Adjie, 15, Oct-10, Stratford

Clinton Evbota, 18, Oct-10, Camberwell

Ben Traces, 20, Oct-13, Bexley

Zoe Orton, 46, Oct-21, Deptford

Beatrice Yankson, 59, Oct-26, Islington

James Amadu, 26, Oct-31, Enfield

Vladislavs Radionovs, 57, Nov-02, Ilford

Hakim Ishmael Daba Sillah, 18, Nov-07, Uxbridge

Mohammed Mirza, 19, Nov-19, Ilford

Iron Miah, 40, Nov-19, Whitechapel

Randy Skuse, 27, Nov-23, Whitechapel

Akeem Dylon Barnes, 24, Nov-24, Ilford

Mehran Heydari, 26, Nov-24, Ealing

Justin Bello, 38, Nov-25, Neasden

Jack Merritt, 25, Nov-29, London Bridge

Saskia Jones, 23, Nov-29, London Bridge

Exauce Ngimbi, 22, Dec-05, Hackney

Mohammed Abdullah Al Araimi, 20, Dec-06, Knightsbridge

Crossland Davis, 20, Dec-06, Greenwich

James O’Keefe, 47, Dec-09, Hornsey

Dmytro Balaban, 28, Dec-14, Brent

Viorel Stefan, 49, Dec-14, Dagenham

Albert Amofa, 33, Dec-15, Croydon

Ebrima Cham, 35, Dec-19, Hounslow

Michael Paul Baptista, 24, Dec-19, Walthamstow

Unnamed man, 30s, Dec-19, Barnet

Unnamed boy, 16, Dec-19, Dagenham

Unnamed man, 29, Dec-21, Newham

Unnamed man, 60, Dec-23, Thornton Heath



Metropolitan Cops had been referred to as to the scene on Grove Highway at 11.30am, however regardless of the efforts of emergency companies, Mr Cham was pronounced lifeless a short while later.

Detectives beforehand stated they imagine Mr Cham was asleep earlier than the assault.

A autopsy examination on December 21 gave a provisional reason behind loss of life as a number of stab accidents.

Police stated 44-year-old man beforehand arrested on suspicion of homicide has since been launched with no additional motion.

A 68-year-old man arrested on suspicion of homicide on December 22 has been bailed to a date in mid-January.