Man, 40, charged with impaired driving causing death in NYE crash

Impaired driving costs have been laid in a New Yr’s Eve crash that killed a person in Markham and is below investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Particular Investigations Unit says a York Regional Police officer was driving alongside Main Mackenzie Dr. E. close to Kennedy Rd. at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when a white Hyundai Veloster drove previous her. The officer “proceeded to follow the vehicle,” the SIU mentioned.

5 minutes later, the Veloster collided with a white Toyota Corolla within the space of Elgin Mills Rd. and Ninth Line.

The Toyota driver, a 68-year-old man from the City of Whitchurch-Stouffville, died on the scene, whereas the driving force of the Hyundai was arrested.

On Thursday, police introduced Stanley Choy, 40, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, is charged with impaired driving inflicting demise, operation with a blood alcohol focus 80 plus inflicting demise, and harmful operation inflicting demise.

Choy was remanded in custody and can seem in Newmarket courtroom on Jan. 6.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police the place there was a demise or critical harm.

In 2019, York police laid greater than 1,700 costs for impaired-related driving offences, and say the variety of drivers getting behind the wheel is displaying no indicators of reducing.

