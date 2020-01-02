Man, 43, is arrested for attempted murder over unprovoked knifing of mother, 36

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Printed: 11:37 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:44 EST, 2 January 2020

Jo Conlon (pictured along with her husband on her marriage ceremony day) was the sufferer of a knife assault in Streatham Hill, South London

A person has been arrested for the tried homicide of a mom who was stabbed whereas pushing her kid’s pram on a London road.

Josephine Conlon, 36, was seen bleeding from her face after being stabbed thrice outdoors a block of flats in Streatham Hill, South, at about 5.30pm on Monday.

The mom was heard screaming ‘I have been stabbed!’ whereas she was out within the space.

Right this moment police mentioned a 43-year-old man attended a west London police station within the early hours and has since been arrested on suspicion of tried homicide.

He was later arrested for the suspected possession of offensive weapons and stays in custody.

Witnesses mentioned Mrs Conlon, who’s a advertising and marketing supervisor for McDonald’s, was left with blood ‘pouring down her face’ and hunched over her pushchair, however her baby was not injured.

A neighbour claimed the attacker could have been making an attempt to steal her telephone – which was discovered on the ground a brief distance away ‘coated in blood’ – as she had been utilizing it on the time.

The assault occurred on this street in Streatham Hill at about 5.30pm Monday (file picture)

Josephine Conlon, 36, was stabbed within the again thrice after her attacker laid in look ahead to her

Police have been referred to as to Downton Avenue on Monday night following studies 36-year-old lady had been stabbed.

She was taken to hospital and her baby was not injured.

On Tuesday her father-in-law informed MailOnline Mrs Conlon continues to be in hospital however ‘doing nicely’. He had been visiting his daughter and her husband from his residence in Australia when the assault occurred.

Mrs Conlon, who studied at Durham and Kingston universities, married her husband – a monetary controller for a high London communications company – in 2016.

Mrs Conlon was attacked outdoors this block of flats in Streatham Hill, South London

She additionally beforehand labored as a advertising and marketing assistant for Miller Insurance coverage Companies and an account govt and supervisor for communications company Billington Cartmell.

A neighbour right now claimed the knifeman lay in wait earlier than the assault. She mentioned: ‘My husband was among the many first individuals to assist her when she began screaming.

‘She thinks that the knifeman had been ready behind the wall or a bush the place there is a driveway right into a block of flats.

‘He jumped out on her instantly as she walked down the street along with her child. I believe he was making an attempt to steal her cellular as a result of she was on the telephone speaking to somebody on the time.

‘The telephone was discovered on the ground a brief distance away coated in blood so possibly the thief had dropped it when he ran off. The stabbed lady’s husband arrived actually rapidly as they solely reside about 150 metres (500ft) away.’

A 66-year-old neighbour added: ‘I used to be going out to the retailers once I heard a lady scream. I ran out and she or he was standing hunched over barely leaning on her pushchair.

‘She mentioned ”I have been attacked, I have been attacked” and appeared actually shocked and frightened. I used to be the primary to achieve her and referred to as the police straight away.

‘As I used to be doing so different individuals got here out to see if the lady was OK and I heard her inform them that she’d been mugged.’

Detectives from Central South CID are investigating.

Anybody with data is requested to name 101 quoting reference CAD5169/20. To stay nameless, name Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.