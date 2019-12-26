Man, 55, ID’d as Toronto’s 74th murder victim of 2019

An unknown bother name from final weekend in Cabbagetown has grow to be Toronto’s 74th homicide of the yr.

On Sunday afternoon, Toronto Neighborhood Housing Particular Constables attended a fancy at 251 Sherbourne St. — simply north of Dundas St. E. — to conduct a well-being examine and situated a person in an tackle who was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

He has since been recognized as 55-year-old Dalibor Dolic.

Toronto murder officers are investigating the dying and are asking anybody who had contact with Dolic between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22 to name police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

