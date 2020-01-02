Man, 58, who went missing in the Grand Canyon for 11 days is found ALIVE

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Related Press

Revealed: 18:01 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:01 EST, 2 January 2020

Martin Edward O’Connor, 58, was rescued on Thursday from the Grand Canyon

A person who had been lacking on the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been discovered alive.

Martin Edward O’Connor, 58, of La Porte, Texas, was positioned on Thursday morning and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter, Nationwide Park Service officers stated.

O’Connor was present process a medical analysis, and authorities stated he’s in secure situation.

Officers declined to launch data on whether or not he suffered accidents on account of being lacking within the park for greater than every week throughout wintry situations and brutal subzero temperatures.

A view is seen from the New Hance Path, the rugged path on the South Rim the place O’Connor was rescued by helicopter after going lacking for 11 days

Temperatures within the space sank as little as -Eight levels in a single day in the course of the interval he was lacking.

Nationwide Park Service rangers discovered O’Connor on the rugged New Hance Path, probably the most tough trails on the canyon’s South Rim.

Rangers warn that the primitive path will not be maintained, and could be the most tough established path on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Earlier than being positioned, O’Connor was final seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on December 22.

The lodge is a few 18 miles from the path head of the New Hance Path the place O’Connor was positioned.