Man, 65, admits murdering 71-year-old hairdresser

A village ‘oddball’ murdered his neighbour when she spurned his advances, a courtroom heard right this moment.

Brian Coote, 65, grew to become infatuated along with his next-door neighbour Christine Ford, 71, and tried to purchase her items and kiss her at a village fete.

However when she turned him down, Coote stabbed and bludgeoned the grandmother-of-four to demise with a hammer at his residence in Flamstead, Hertfordshire.

Ms Ford, a former hairdresser, was discovered useless at Cootes’ almshouse on July 27 final 12 months.

Coote fled the scene and spent two days hiding in his automotive and at his allotment till he was discovered and arrested by police. He pleaded responsible to homicide right this moment.

Christine Ford, 71, was murdered by her next-door neighbour Brian Coote, 65

Prosecutor Mary Prior instructed Luton Crown Courtroom that Coote, a gardener and automotive mechanic, had lived in Flamstead all his life along with his dad and mom, till their deaths.

He had been unable to maintain up the mortgage repayments on the household residence and was residing in his automotive earlier than he was supplied one of many almshouses constructed within the 1600s for native individuals who fell on exhausting instances.

Mrs Ford had moved to Flamstead from the Isle of Wight in 2014 to be nearer to her son Mark, his spouse and their two younger youngsters, who lived there.

She helped look after her 95-year-old dad and mom and cooked meals for Coote, the courtroom heard.

However the killer wrote a number of letters of grievance to the belief which owned their properties, about Mrs Ford placing her bins out and making any noise.

The prosecutor added: ‘Very tiny issues aggravated him an important deal.’

However in Christmas 2018, Coote purchased his neighbour a silver bracelet.

Mr Prior added: ‘He would make out to others within the village that Christine Ford had sturdy emotions for him, which was not true.

‘She had no sexual or romantic curiosity in him. She instructed individuals of his try to kiss her at a summer season fete within the village. She stated in June on the fete he requested her if he may kiss her and she or he stated ‘No’ – they have been simply associates.

‘She additionally instructed associates how Coote had instructed her if he ever gained the lottery he would purchase a home and ‘take her away.”

Ms Ford, a former hairdresser, was discovered useless at Cootes’ almshouse on July 27 final 12 months. Pictured, investigators on the scene

On July 24 final 12 months Coote immediately ‘tidied up his look’, which locals stated was ‘remarkably uncommon.’

The subsequent day, Mrs Ford was stabbed and overwhelmed to demise in a ‘extended assault’ which can have began outdoors on the pathway as a result of her blood was discovered on a plant pot.

She was stabbed 18 instances to the neck, chest and stomach, suffered a fractured cranium and sustained cuts and lacerations to her palms according to making an attempt to defend herself.

Cootes’ barrister Jonathan Woodcock stated he was unable to supply the courtroom with a proof from his shopper as to why he had carried out the homicide of Mrs Ford.

He refused to inform detectives who interviewed him why he had carried out the killing or communicate to medical doctors whereas in custody.

Mr Woodcock stated: ‘It could be that he merely can not supply a proof as a result of he does not have one.’

Mr Woodcock stated villagers described Coote as ‘not notably vibrant’ and being an ‘odd particular person.’

He added: ‘The speak is of him being a grumpy outdated man who is basically innocent and never a person of violence who’s described as a delicate big. The offence is out of character and baffling.’

Decide Andrew Brilliant QC was instructed that Mrs Ford’s household have been ‘haunted by the truth that in her closing moments she would have suffered and been alone and terrified.’

Her 95 12 months outdated dad and mom stated in a letter to the courtroom they’d by no means anticipated to attend the funeral of their first born baby.