Man, 74, Dies After Being Hit By Escort Vehicle Of Andhra Minister: Cops

A case has been registered within the incident and additional investigation is underway (Representational)

West Godavari:

A 74-year-old man died after a car from state minister Taneti Vanitha’s convoy misplaced its management and hits his two-wheeler in Bhimadole on Wednesday.

The sufferer has been recognized as Okay Venkatramaiah.

“Vanitha was travelling on national highway towards Vijayawada. The deceased was on a two-wheeler. Both reached Bhimadole junction, where Venkatramaiah was trying to cross the road,” Bhimadole Sub Inspector Okay Srihari Rao mentioned.

“When the escort vehicle blew the horn, Venkatramaiah got confused. The escort vehicle slightly hit him from the right side. While he was falling down, the car driver saw him and in an attempt to skip hitting the old man, the driver hit the divider. However, Venkatramaiah lost his life in the accident,” police mentioned.

The minister and others are protected, and no different particular person was injured. A case has been registered within the incident and additional investigation is underway, mentioned the police sub-inspector.