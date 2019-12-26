Man, 75, is arrested for murder after woman, 74, dies in quiet seaside village

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:53 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 10:16 EST, 26 December 2019

A 75-year-old man has been arrested after a girl, 74, was killed on Christmas Day regardless of her household’s determined makes an attempt to avoid wasting her.

Police have been referred to as to a home in Fairbourne, Gwynedd, north Wales at 8pm final evening, the place they found the lady, who had suffered ‘critical accidents’.

Regardless of her household, paramedics and law enforcement officials all making an attempt to avoid wasting her, she died on the scene.

The 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide and stays in custody.

North Wales Police will not be in search of anybody else concerned in reference to the killing.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kearney mentioned: ‘Following police attendance at an handle in Francis Avenue, Fairbourne Gwynedd yesterday night, a 75 yr outdated man was arrested on suspicion of homicide and is at the moment in custody at a neighborhood Police Station.

‘The coroner for North West Wales, Mr Dewi Pritchard Jones has been knowledgeable.

‘It is a actually tragic and really uncommon sort of prevalence in north west Wales and I want to reassure the general public that we aren’t in search of anybody else in reference to this incident.

‘A Main Incident Room has been arrange at Caernarfon Police Station.

‘Household Liaison officers are supporting the sufferer’s household and our ideas stay with them. I might ask that their privateness is revered at the moment’.