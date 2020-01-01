Man Accidentally Shoots Self In Foot While Showing Off Pistol To Friend

A buddy has been arrested and pistol recovered from him, stated police (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old man unintentionally shot himself within the foot whereas attempting to point out off a pistol to his girl buddy at a park in Tilak Nagar, the police stated on Tuesday.

Sonu Sharma, a resident of Kakrola, went to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital along with his buddy Megha after the incident passed off at round 11.45 pm on Friday and cooked up a narrative that some unknown individuals shot him, they stated.

Nonetheless, Megha revealed throughout interrogation that Sharma was drunk on the time of the incident and unintentionally fired the bullet at his foot whereas exhibiting off the country-made pistol, a senior police officer stated.

On the premise of Megha’s assertion, the police arrested Sharma, he stated.

In addition they caught one Manoj (26), who’s Sharma’s buddy, and recovered the pistol from him, the officer stated.

A case has been registered towards Sharma and Manoj below related sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, he stated.