January eight, 2020 | 12:42am | Up to date January eight, 2020 | 12:44am

An Indiana man accused of killing, mutilating after which consuming elements of his ex-girlfriend’s physique was discovered not mentally match to face trial, a report stated.

Joseph Oberhansley, 38, can be transported to a state hospital after two evaluations by psychiatrists have been filed in December. His protection attorneys and prosecutors then reached a deal to have positioned in a hospital, the Information and Tribune reported.

Oberhansley is accused of killing Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014 in a home in Jeffersonville, north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Oberhansley allegedly then mutilated her physique and ate elements of it, based on the report.

His first trial in August was declared a mistrial after a witness launched testimony that was deemed inadmissible.

The prosecutor within the case stated he agreed to have Oberhansley hospitalized in an effort to expedite his trial. The lawyer, Jeremy Mull, stated he nonetheless believes the case will go to trial and Oberhansley can be convicted.

Oberhansley’s lawyer, Jeremy Mull, stated the hospitalization was the suitable transfer.

“From the nature of the case itself — the accusations — and just Joseph’s behavior both in and out of court, there really is no question that he is incompetent. He can’t assist in his defense nor does he really have an understanding of the procedures,” he stated.

With Publish Wires