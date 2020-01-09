Man accused of killing pregnant wife in El Monte and fleeing to Mexico is extradited

A person who authorities say shot and killed his pregnant spouse has been extradited from Mexico to Los Angeles County after fleeing the nation greater than a yr in the past, regulation enforcement officers mentioned Wednesday.

In response to officers with the FBI and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Division, Octavio Curiel-Martinez killed his pregnant spouse, Ana Maria Nunez, and her fetus throughout a home violence assault in El Monte in August 2018.

Curiel-Martinez and Nunez, 37, had different kids who weren’t current when their mom was slain, investigators mentioned. He was seen leaving the house the place his spouse’s physique was discovered after the deadly taking pictures, and a manhunt had been underway since. The FBI had included Curiel-Martinez on its Most Needed listing for the previous yr and supplied a reward of as much as $10,000 for info on his whereabouts.

He was charged with a number of felonies, together with two counts of homicide and two counts of felony little one endangerment. After a state warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 5, 2018, authorities mentioned, Curiel-Martinez, described as a Mexican nationwide, fled from California to his house nation.

A federal warrant for his arrest was issued on March 15.

The 37-year-old was discovered two months later in Bolanos in Mexico’s Jalisco state, the place he was arrested by Mexican police on Could 17, 2019. The Mexican authorities issued a provisional arrest warrant one week later, on Could 23, after the L.A. County district legal professional’s workplace requested his extradition.

Curiel-Martinez was returned to the U.S. and booked into custody Jan. three. Jail data present he’s being held with out bail and is due in courtroom Feb. 19.