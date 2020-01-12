Man accused of shooting at cop in Richmond Hill no stranger to guns

A 34-year-old man who faces a slew of prices after an intense, prolonged standoff with cops in Richmond Hill allegedly instructed cops he “drew his weapon because he wasn’t wearing a bullet-proof vest,” sources inform the Solar.

“I realize I’m dead because I’m not wearing my vest. So I had to draw because I saw him reaching for his gun with his left while keeping his right free to draw,” the accused allegedly instructed police.

“Some are faster than others at the draw,” the suspect allegedly stated.

The accused additionally allegedly requested his interviewer if he “respects his enemies when he’s at war.”

The suspect, who was taken into custody on Dec. 27, additionally allegedly claimed he solely fired a few rounds “to force the cop to go for cover.”

“I knew he was a rookie. He wasn’t trained under stress,” the person allegedly instructed police in an interview. “How is it attempted murder when nobody got him?”



A broken SUV at a gasoline station close to Main Mackenzie Dr. and Bayview Ave. in Richmond Hill, Ont. after a person allegedly opened fireplace on a York Regional Police officer prompting a prolonged standoff on Friday December 27, 2019. (Ernest Doroszuk/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

York Regional Police have alleged a person opened fireplace on an officer at a gasoline station close to Main Mackenzie Dr. and Bayview Ave. throughout a visitors cease round 10:30 a.m. that day.

The taking pictures prompted the officer to return fireplace, cops have stated.

A supply stated video from the gasoline station’s safety cameras confirmed the gunman and police have been roughly six metres aside. Thankfully, nobody was hit by the bullets.

Within the aftermath of the shootout, the suspect allegedly bumped into a house on close by Elmwood Ave. the place a standoff with closely armed tactical officers ensued.

A person lastly surrendered after 10 p.m. — practically 12 hours after after the gunshots rang out in the course of the visitors cease.

Anoshirvan Shirizadeh is charged with tried homicide, assault, harmful driving and quite a few weapons offences.

The Richmond Hill man is not any strangers to firearms or weapons.

He had a gun possession conviction in March 2013 the place he acquired three years much less pre-trial custody, or 831 days, for possessing a gun in July 2012. He was additionally fined $500.

Shirizadeh additionally pleaded responsible on Dec. 16, 2019 — 11 days earlier than the standoff — to possessing a prohibited weapon (a collapsible baton) and two outsized ammunition magazines for 40-cablibre handguns.

He was fined $1,500 and launched following his responsible plea after serving 18 months of home arrest.

Shirizadeh appeared by video in Newmarket and remanded in custody till Jan. 23.

