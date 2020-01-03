January 2, 2020 | 9:40pm

A person in Georgia was arrested for allegedly fondling himself at an Applebee’s restaurant whereas watching porn on his cellphone, a report mentioned.

Timothy Dugan is accused of finishing up the show of public pleasure at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in clear view of shoppers — together with minors — and restaurant employees, in line with WRDW, citing police.

The employees compelled Dugan to go away and known as the cops, the report mentioned.

Police discovered him hiding in a bush after they arrived a short while later. The suspect was charged with indecent publicity and baby molestation.

He’s being held with out bond at a county jail.