Man Afraid He’ll Seem Vulnerable If He Reaches Out To Fire Department For Help

WILMER, TX—Fretting over what such a show of weak spot would do to his status, native man Neil Rockfield informed sources Thursday he was afraid of seeming susceptible if he reached out to the fireplace division for assist with an out-of-control blaze. “I always learned growing up that a real man puts out his own house fire, and I’ll just feel so lame letting them know I can’t deal with this,” stated Rockfield, including that simply the concept of placing himself on the market and admitting he couldn’t deal with a raging hearth in his front room and kitchen made him really feel sick to his abdomen. “The awkwardness of talking to a complete stranger on the phone and saying, ‘Hey, can you help me?’ is too much. They’ll probably want to know how bad it is, too. I don’t know if I can humiliate myself by asking another grown adult to drive a fire truck over here. My dad would have never done something like this.” At press time, Rockfield determined to go to mattress and see how he felt in regards to the state of affairs within the morning.