Man Allegedly Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft In Tripura

The police has filed an FIR. (Representational)

Agartala:

A 29-year-old man was allegedly crushed to loss of life by a mob in Tripura’s Sipahijala district on suspicion of cattle theft, the police stated on Monday.

The person was caught by locals close to the India-Bangladesh border with two cows on Sunday, Souvik Dey, Divisional Police Officer instructed information company PTI.

“A group of villagers caught him with two cows and raised an alarm, following which other villagers joined them and beat him severely. He was admitted to the Melaghar Hospital where he died,” the officer added.

The person’s father has filed a grievance at Sonamura police station towards two males, accusing them of murdering his son. The police has filed an FIR.

One other grievance has been filed by a person who alleged that cattle was stolen from his home, the police stated.