January 15, 2020 | 1:49pm

A person dwelling within the fairytale neighborhood constructed for Disney World has allegedly confessed to killing his spouse, three youngsters and the household canine, the native sheriff’s workplace stated Wednesday.

Anthony Todt, 44, has been charged with a number of counts of murder and one felony depend of animal cruelty after he was discovered with the our bodies of his spouse and youngsters of their Celebration, Fla. residence, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson stated Wednesday.

Gibson stated the our bodies haven’t been positively recognized, however investigators “strongly believe” they’re spouse Megan Todt, and the couple’s three youngsters, Alec, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, four.

Investigators imagine the household was killed “sometime towards the end of December,” Gibson stated.

Todt answered the door of the house Monday when authorities arrived to conduct a wellness test following issues from frantic relations, who had reported the household lacking, Gibson stated.

Officers then discovered the our bodies and positioned Todt beneath arrest.