January eight, 2020 | 7:20pm

He deserves an actual dressing down.

A Wisconsin man was busted for allegedly assaulting a girl — after which dousing her in ranch, in keeping with a brand new report.

Racine resident Maurice Thomas, 53, was within the girl’s house when the 2 acquired into an argument and he allegedly threatened to “smash” her face, in keeping with a July prison criticism obtained by CBS 58.

He then allegedly grabbed her by her throat and pushed her up in opposition to a wall, the outlet reported.

The battle turned messier when Thomas snatched a container of ranch dressing from a desk, and began chasing the girl, “squirting the ranch dressing at her,” CBS studies.

The girl referred to as out for assist after the brute allegedly tossed the precise bottle at her — hitting her within the chest, in keeping with the report.

One other particular person within the house then referred to as 911.

When cops arrived on the scene, the girl was coated in ranch dressing from head to waist — as was a lot of the home, CBS reported.

Thomas was charged with stalking, housebreaking and skipping bail.