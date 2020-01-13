Man allegedly stabbed eight people while on trail rampage in Colorado Springs

A person allegedly stabbed eight individuals in Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon earlier than police took him into custody.

The incident started round 1:30 p.m. Somebody reported a stabbing close to eighth and Restrict streets and officers who responded discovered two stabbing victims within the space.

Witnesses mentioned the suspect fled on strolling trails by way of America the Stunning Park and when police checked the paths they discovered a number of extra victims, in keeping with a police weblog.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police obtained a report that the suspect was within the space of Tejon and Boulder streets and had stabbed a number of extra individuals.

Officers responded to the world and located the suspect who was being detained by a few of his victims. He was taken into custody.

Police say the assaults look like random and the assailant didn’t know his victims.

“Eight victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of sharp force trauma injuries,” in keeping with the weblog put up.

This story will probably be up to date when extra data is made out there.