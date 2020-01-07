Man Allegedly Stripped, Beaten For Stealing Garlic In Madhya Pradesh

The person fled the scene by the point market staff reached the spot. (Representational)

Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh:

A person in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly stripped and thrashed for stealing a sack of garlic from a market, the police stated.

The incident came about in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur. The matter got here to the cops’ discover after a video of the incident emerged on WhatsApp.

The police stated that the person was caught stealing the garlic sack by farmers who had come to promote their produce on the market.

“We have started probing the matter. People involved in the incident will be identified from the video and action will be initiated against them,” native police official SL Baurasi stated.

