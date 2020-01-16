Man allegedly tries to steal bike, gets beat up by suspected owner

Video posted to social media exhibits a recording of safety digital camera footage outdoors a suspected storefront in Scarborough the place a girl foiled an alleged thief’s try and steal her bike.

Within the video, re-shared on Instagram by 6ixBuzzTV, the suspect is seen grabbing the unguarded and unlocked bike earlier than clumsily making an attempt to experience it away.

The suspected feminine proprietor of the bike shortly emerges from the shop earlier than confronting the alleged thief who begins to drop the bike and try and stroll away.

Not content material to mince phrases, the suspected bike proprietor shoves the alleged thief who falls onto a yellow concrete parking barrier.

It seems the lady then says one thing to the alleged thief, who appears up at her from the flat of her again.

His response should not have placated the lady as she is seen kicking the person’s legs whereas he stays on the bottom.

Having had sufficient, the alleged thief begins to again away out of the digital camera body, making his escape.

Toronto Police weren’t capable of verify if the incident did, in actual fact, happen in Scarborough however did give some suggestions Torontonians ought to heed in the event that they discover themselves in an identical state of affairs.

“Property is replaceable, but your life is not,” a Toronto Police spokesman advised the Toronto Solar.

Toronto police advocate that you just register your bicycle with an area police station or on-line, at all times lock your bike — placing the lock via each wheels, the body, and a stationary object if potential — and in case your bicycle is stolen, report it instantly.

In the meantime, social media customers have been fast to touch upon the odd state of affairs.

“Think about robbing a motorbike however not realizing methods to experience one,” one person quipped whereas one other joked: “Lesson 101 on why you don’t sag your pants.”