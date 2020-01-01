Man arrested after woman stabbed on New Year’s Day in Brampton

A lady is preventing for her life in hospital after she was stabbed in Brampton early on New 12 months’s Day.
Peel Regional Police say a 47-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the violent incident, which happened at round 5 a.m. close to McLaughlin Rd. and Wanless Dr.
The 32-year-old was rushed to hospital with life-threatening accidents, police say.
Investigators say the suspect and the sufferer are identified to one another.
They’re asking anybody with data to contact police.
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment