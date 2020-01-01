Man arrested after woman stabbed on New Year’s Day in Brampton

A lady is preventing for her life in hospital after she was stabbed in Brampton early on New 12 months’s Day.

Peel Regional Police say a 47-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the violent incident, which happened at round 5 a.m. close to McLaughlin Rd. and Wanless Dr.

The 32-year-old was rushed to hospital with life-threatening accidents, police say.

Investigators say the suspect and the sufferer are identified to one another.

They’re asking anybody with data to contact police.