Man Arrested Allegedly Accepting Rs 25 Lakh Bribe For Revenue Officer

Three folks have been arrested within the case (Representational)

New Delhi:

A Delhi man has been caught allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of a senior officer of the Directorate of Income Intelligence (DRI), sources have mentioned. Three folks, together with the officer and the alleged intermediary, have been arrested by the CBI within the case.

It’s alleged that in June final yr, Directorate of Income Intelligence, Ludhiana had carried out a search at a non-public clearing company which supplies providers to numerous exporters. On this search, some paperwork associated to an exporter have been additionally seized.

The complainant, a resident of Delhi, submitted a grievance to the CBI Clearing Home Agent and an in depth buddy of the officer had demanded Rs three crore on behalf of the general public servant- Chandra Shekhar – for making certain that the complainant wouldn’t be implicated within the case.

Out of the quantity, Rs 25 lakh had been paid by the intermediary Rajesh Dhanda as the primary instalment.

The officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided the property owned by the officer within the nationwide capital, Noida and Ludhiana.

Additional investigation is on.