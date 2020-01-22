Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughter In Chhattisgarh: Police

The accused allegedly killed his second spouse and daughter, together with a pal. (Representational)

Durg:

The Chhattisgarh police arrested a person for allegedly killing his spouse, daughter and one other man in Durg district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) A Yadav mentioned on Wednesday.

The accused has been recognized as Ravi Sharma.

“He had a wife and two children in Rourkela but he married another woman in Durg. There was a dispute between him and his second wife after she got to know about his first wife,” Mr Yadav mentioned.

In response to the police, the couple used to combat frequently following which the accused determined to kill his second spouse and daughter.

The accused additionally killed a pal who knew of the 2 marriages and allegedly used the data to blackmail him, the police mentioned.

Additional investigation is underway, they mentioned.