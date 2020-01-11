Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife Over Affair In UP: Police

A case was registered on the premise of the report filed by the household of the girl. (Representational)

Sitapur:

A person allegedly killed his 30-year-old spouse by slitting her throat when he suspected that she was having an extra-marital affair in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, the police mentioned at the moment.

The accused, recognized as Baidnath, killed his spouse allegedly after discovering her in a compromising place with one other man in Akbarpur village on Thursday, Circle Officer Akhand Pratap Singh mentioned.

He slit her throat with a sickle, the official mentioned, including police crew, which rushed to the village after being knowledgeable by the villagers in regards to the incident, arrested the accused with the homicide weapon.

A case has been registered on the premise of the report filed by the household of the girl and a probe initiated. The physique has been despatched for autopsy, the police mentioned.