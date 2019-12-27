Man Arrested For Attempting To Rape 6-Year-Old Girl In UP’s Moradabad

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered below related sections.

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh:

A person was arrested for allegedly making an attempt to rape a 6-year-old lady on the district hospital in Moradabad.

“The accused has been arrested based on the girl’s complaint. A case has been registered under relevant sections,” Moradabad ASP Deepak Bhukar advised ANI.

The police has registered the case below Part 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and related sections of the POCSO Act.

The incident passed off on December 25 on the district hospital the place the lady’s mom was admitted. The accused allegedly tried to commit the crime when the lady was contained in the washroom.

