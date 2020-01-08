Man Arrested For Issuing Death Threats To PM Modi, Amit Shah

The accused threatened to kill PM Modi and Amit Shah if Muslims have been affected by the CAA and NRC.

A person has been arrested on costs of issuing dying threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union House Minister Amit Shah, police sources mentioned on Tuesday.

He has been recognized as Anwar, a resident of Peruvai employed out of the country, in accordance with the sources.

He has been posting messages on-line towards the implementation of the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) and the proposed Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), police mentioned.

He was additionally allegedly spreading audio messages which had gone viral on WhatsApp teams upsetting individuals to bask in communal violence.

A grievance was registered on this regard on the Vittal police station by a person named Yathish, the sources mentioned.

As per the grievance, Anwar in his messages allegedly threatened to kill Modi and Amit Shah if Muslims have been affected by the CAA and NRC.

Police, who have been tipped off about Anwar’s go to to his hometown on January 6, arrested him, the sources added.