Man Arrested For Killing Mother, Chopping Off Her Body In Mumbai: Police

Throughout investigation, the person confessed to have killed his mom, the police stated. (Representational)

Mumbai:

9 days after the headless physique of a girl was present in Mumbai, the police claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of her 30-year-old son.

Sohail Shaikh, a resident of suburban Kurla, allegedly strangulated his mom to dying on December 28 whereas he was drunk. He later chopped the physique and disposed off it, an official from Ghatkopar police station stated right this moment.

The sufferer and the accused used to have frequent fights over his liquor habit and his unemployment state of affairs. The person’s spouse had additionally left him a number of months in the past, he stated.

In response to the official, the person and his mom had an argument on December 28 evening following which the accused strangulated her to dying.

“He didn’t realise what he had done until the next morning. He first visited a local dargah as he could not figure out what to do with the body. Then, he watched a crime show on television from which he got the idea to chop the body,” he stated.

“Shaikh later chopped the body into some pieces and disposed the body parts separately,” the official stated.

The headless torso was discovered on December 30 on Kirod Highway in Vidyavihar space following which police registered a homicide case.

The following day, two chopped legs, wrapped in a rexin sheet, have been discovered dumped in a dustbin in suburban Ghatkopar.

On January four, police recovered the severed head from beneath a bridge on Santacruz-Chembur Hyperlink Highway.

“Since the body parts were highly decomposed, it was difficult to establish the victim’s identity. We worked on facial reconstruction by drawing sketches of the woman’s face based on the skeletal remains,” the official stated.

On analyzing CCTV footage of areas the place the physique elements have been discovered, the police seen a two-wheeler close to all of the three spots and recognized Shaikh as a suspect.

“We first enquired with a person in Shaikh’s neighbourhood who informed that the man’s mother was not seen since some days. We also found that when Shaikh’s sister asked him about their mother, he told her that she had gone to Delhi to meet some family members,” he stated.

Based mostly on the knowledge, the police picked up Shaikh from his residence on Wednesday afternoon. “During the course of investigation, Shaikh confessed to have killed his mother,” the official stated.

The accused was booked beneath Indian Penal Code Part 302 (homicide), he stated, including that additional probe within the case was on.