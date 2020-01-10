News

Man Arrested For Killing Wife, Mother-In-Law In Indore: Police

January 10, 2020
The police arrested Sandeep Soni for killing his spouse and his mother-in-law. (Representational)

Indore:

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his spouse and mother-in-law following a household dispute, the police mentioned.

The police arrested Sandeep Soni for killing his spouse Neetu, 28, and his mother-in-law Padma, 50, at their house in Dwarkapuri space in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore metropolis, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra mentioned.

The accused had attacked the victims utilizing a knife and washing paddle on Wednesday evening, he added.

The couple acquired married in 2016, however after the beginning of their daughter, the accused began assaulting his spouse on a regular basis.

Fed up of the frequent abuse, the lady had began dwelling along with her dad and mom and had filed a grievance towards the accused.

