Man Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery By Duping People In Maharashtra

Mumbai:

A 35-year-old man was arrested from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, for allegedly duping folks on the pretext of performing ‘puja‘ (prayers) utilizing their gold jewelry to chase away evil spirits, the police mentioned on Wednesday.

The accused, Ajay Jangam, was arrested final week by the Navi Mumbai police Crime Department, they mentioned.

The police seized round 954 grams of gold value Rs 36.10 lakh from him, they mentioned.

The case got here to mild after an individual approached Jangam for assist with some issues, the police mentioned. The priest requested him handy over a few of his gold jewelry on which he’ll carry out puja to chase away evil spirits liable for his issues, they mentioned.

Jangam then fled quickly after getting the jewelry, the police mentioned.

The sufferer approached the police which launched a search operationg for the accused.

“After a case was registered against Jangam on January 11, we launched a search operation, but since he did not use a mobile phone, it was difficult to track him,” mentioned a Crime Department official.

Nevertheless, the police obtained a tip-off about his presence in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, from the place he was arrested, he mentioned.

Throughout interrogation, he confessed of dishonest many individuals utilizing the identical modus operandi and swindling gold value Rs 36.10 lakh from them.

“We suspect he had duped many individuals utilizing the identical approach and we’re within the means of figuring out the opposite victims, an official mentioned. Jangam has been booked beneath IPC sections associated to

dishonest and felony breach of belief, the police mentioned.